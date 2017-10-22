India vs New Zealand Stats: Virat Kohli first Indian captain to score over 1300 runs in a calendar year

Virat Kohli’s 121 was his fifth hundred of the year. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli’s 121 was his fifth hundred of the year. (Source: Reuters)

Statistical highlights of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Wankhede on Sunday.

# India (280/8) have posted their second highest total at Wankhede Stadium in ODIs next only to the 299 for four vs Sri Lanka on January 17, 1987.

# Virat Kohli (121 off 125 balls) has established a record for the highest individual innings by a batsman in his 200th ODI. Abraham de villiers remains the only other batsman to record the feat — 101 not out off 97 balls vs England at Cape Town on February 14, 2016.

# The previous highest by an Indian batsman in his 200th ODI was 76 off 70 balls by Yuvraj Singh vs Sri Lanka at Adelaide on February 19, 2008.

# Kohli’s splendid tally of 31 hundreds in 192 innings is exceeded by just one batsman — Sachin Tendulkar — 49 in 452 innings. Kohli has overtaken Ricky Ponting’s tally of 30 centuries in 365 innings.

# Kohli’s tally of 24 hundreds in 140 innings as number three batsman is the second highest in ODIs next only to the 29 in 330 innings by Ricky Ponting.

# Kohli’s tally of 31 centuries in 200 ODIs – the most by a player after 200 matches, surpassing Abraham de Villiers’ aggregate of 24. Another South African player, Hashim Amla has posted 26 hundreds in 158 matches.

# Kohli’s tally of centuries (31), batting average (55.55) and the run-aggregate (8888) are records by any batsman after his 200 ODIs.

# Since 2016, Kohli has completed 2,000 runs In ODIs – his tally being 2057 (ave.82.28) in 34 innings, including eight hundreds and eleven fifties, at an impressive strike rate of 99.03.

# Kohli has posted five hundreds this year in ODIs – the first player to do so in 2017. The next in the list is Rohit Sharma with four hundreds. Kohli became the second Indian skipper after Sourav Ganguly (2000) to post five hundreds in a calendar year in ODIs.

# Kohli has managed 1318 runs (ave. 77.52) in 24 matches this year. He became the first Indian skipper to amass 1300 runs or more in a calendar year in ODIs, eclipsing the 1268 (ave.43.72) in 37 matches by Mohammad Azharuddin in 1998.

# Kohli’s magnificent century is the first in 21 years by an Indian batsman in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar had recorded 114 vs South Africa on December 14 1996 while Mohammad Azharuddin had registered 108 not out vs Sri Lanka on January 17, 1987.

# Kohli has taken just 17 innings to complete 1,000 runs vs New Zealand in ODIs – his tally being 1012 runs (ave. 72.28), including four hundreds and six fifties – the quickest to this milestone by any player against New Zealand in ODIs, outstripping the 19 innings taken by Australia’s Dean Jones.

# Of his five centuries in a losing cause in ODIs, Kohli has registered two each vs New Zealand (123 at Napier on January 19, 2014 and 121 at Mumbai on October 22, 2017), Australia and one vs England.

# Rohit Sharma (20) has posted his highest score in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, bettering the 16 vs South Africa on October 25, 2015.

# Rohit’s tally of 31 sixes in 16 ODIs is the highest by any batsman this year. Hardik Pandya’s tally of 29 sixes in 23 matches is the next highest.

# Trent Boult’s excellent bowling figures of four for 35 are his best vs India. His figures are also his best ever in ODIs in Asia, eclipsing the two for 25 vs India at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on October 20, 2016.

# Ross Taylor (95 off 100 balls) has posted his highest score in fourteen innings on Indian soil in ODIs, eclipsing the 74 vs Canada at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 13, 2011.

# Taylor’s fifth fifty vs India is his 38th in ODIs.

# Tom Latham enjoys an outstanding record vs India in ODIs – his tally being 347 (ave.86.75) in six innings, including a hundred and two fifties – his highest against any team in ODIs.

# Latham’s unbeaten match-winning 103 is his first century against a strong team – the first three were against Bangladesh, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

# Latham and Ross Taylor were involved in a stand of 200 — New Zealand’s highest fourth-wicket stand in ODIs, bettering the 191 between Jesse Ryder and Corey Anderson vs West Indies at Queenstown on January 1, 2014.

# The aforesaid stand is New Zealand’s first double century stand for any wicket vs India, outstripping the 190 between Scott Styris and Ross Taylor for the fourth wicket at Dambulla on August 10, 2010.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App