India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan put on India’s highest T20I partnership

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a record-breaking 158-run stand against New Zealand on Wednesday in New Delhi. In what was their first 50-plus stand in 12 innings, the duo batted exceptionally to dominate the opposition bowlers and bring up India’s highest T20I partnership. While this was the third hundred-run partnership for India in T20 International, the duo of Dhawan and Sharma also became the first openers to bat past 16 overs in T20Is, while batting first.

However, the Indian openers began cautiously as Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult did not allow them to get off to a flier. But after spending some time at the crease they took the attack to the bowlers. As the game progressed the duo kept growing in confidence. Shikhar Dhawan was the one who began the counter-attack and scored at a brisk rate while Sharma picked up the pace later on. After ten overs, India was placed at 80/0 but raced to 125/0 in four overs later. While Rohit completed his 12th T20I half-century, Dhawan too brought up his third T20I half-century off just 37 balls. The southpaw went on to score a fine 80, which is now his highest score in T20 Internationals.

Among opening stands in T20Is of more than 150, Sharma and Dhawan now stand third after 171 by Guptill – Willaimson and 170 by Smith and Bosman. Another record which was surpassed during the match was the most sixes by an Indian player in T20 cricket, 266 by Sharma surpassing the 265 hit by Suresh Raina.

