India vs New Zealand: Pune pitch curator confident of good wicket for 2nd ODI

India will play New Zealand in second ODI in Pune. (AP Photo) India will play New Zealand in second ODI in Pune. (AP Photo)

Pune last hosted an international game when India and Australia played a Test match in March earlier this year. The match ended on the third day and ICC rated the pitch as poor. But Pune pitch curator Pandurang Salgaoncar has said that wicket for the second ODI between India and New Zealand will be a sporting wicket with something for everyone in it.

“It will be a good cricket pitch and we will have a good match. I am not allowed to speak to the media and this is all I can say at this point in time,” he was quoted as saying by CricketNext. “I am telling you this wicket will play well and we will see quality action.”

But, an ODI played between India and England in January this year saw more than 700 runs scored on the wicket. England made 350 runs while India scored 354 while chasing.

The wicket used for Test match between India and Australia was dry and turned from day one. The ICC did not find the quality of the pitch good and said in a statement: “Broad, in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, submitted his report to the ICC in which he expressed concern over the quality of the pitch.”

After the Test match, the pitch curator had revealed that he warned BCCI not to prepare a dry wicket. He also admitted that he could not do anything as he had to follow the instructions from BCCI.

“I had clearly warned the BCCI against preparing a bald and dry pitch. I don’t want to take names, but I had told them that not watering the pitch and removing the grass cover could have a detrimental effect. I know deep within that I had tried my best to make them understand,” he had revealed.

“Well, what can I do? The fact is that we are reduced to helpers ahead of an international match and we have to follow the instruction of the BCCI pitch committee members present to oversee the preparation. My job was to follow their instruction and I did that.”

