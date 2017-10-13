Ross Taylor, New Zealand arrive in India for ODI and T20 series

Ross Taylor arrived in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: File) Ross Taylor arrived in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: File)

After a thumping ODI series win over Australia, India are all set to face New Zealand in the series beginning October 22. Ahead of the 16-day tour, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor posted a picture, talking about his arrival in India on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture,”Nice to be back in India. #jetlagged.”

New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20 matches on their tour. The first ODI will be played in Pune on October 22, followed by the second ODI in Mumbai and third in Kanpur. This will be followed by three T20Is in Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot. New Zealand will be playing their first ODI bilateral series of 2017.

Recently, Taylor has struggled to get runs as he has not scored above 40 from his last eight innings. He played for Sussex Sharks in the Natwest Blast T20 tournament in July-August. In ODIs, he averages 44.12 with 6486 runs in 190 matches and will look to bring consistency in the limited overs format as he is already aware of the Indian conditions after playing for 10 years in the Indian Premier League.

New Zealand last toured India in September 2016, when they played five ODIs and three Test matches. India dominated in their previous home series against the Black caps with a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series and 3-2 win in the limited overs format.

