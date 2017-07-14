India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup: India take on New Zealand in their last match of round-robin match. India vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s World Cup: India take on New Zealand in their last match of round-robin match.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian side will be up against New Zealand in a virtual quarter-final as the winner of this encounter would march into the semi-final round while the losing side will be eliminated. Presently India are sitting at number four spot in points table while the New Zealand team is at number five. England, Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-final stage. India are coming into this game after facing two consecutive losses against Australia and South Africa while New Zealand too lost to England in their previous encounter.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and New Zealand? India vs New Zealand will be played on July 15, 2017 (Saturday).

What time is India vs New Zealand in the ICC Women’s World Cup?

The match will start at 3 PM IST (Saturday afternoon). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the match between India and New Zealand being played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is being hosted in England and Wales. The match between India and New Zealand will be played at Derby.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup clash between India and New Zealand live?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App