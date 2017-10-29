India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: India lose Shikhar Dhawan early against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win against New Zealand. India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win against New Zealand.

India will be batting first in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand after the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl. Both teams are unchanged from the second ODI. The series is tied 1-1 and both teams will look to win the series. New Zealand have never won an ODI series in India while the home team has not lost one since 2015 series loss to South Africa. Catch the India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI here. (India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard)

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI:

Video of the day

