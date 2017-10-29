India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: India lose Shikhar Dhawan early against New Zealand

#CoalBuryingGoa
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 29, 2017 2:09:55 pm
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win against New Zealand.

India will be batting first in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand after the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl. Both teams are unchanged from the second ODI. The series is tied 1-1 and both teams will look to win the series. New Zealand have never won an ODI series in India while the home team has not lost one since 2015 series loss to South Africa. Catch the India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI here. (India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard)

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI:

  1. 2:09PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    Beautiful! Typical Virat Kohli cover drive to start the ninth over with a four. Stunning shot

  2. 2:09PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    And another four from Rohit Sharma to finish the eighth over! India 39 for the loss of one wicket

  3. 2:03PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary through square-leg region on the third ball he faces

  4. 2:00PM
    29 Oct, 17

    WICKET! We spoke a bit too early. Shikhar Dhawan hits one straight to mid-off and perishes. Southee with a decent delivery which hit the upper part of Dhawan's bat

  5. 1:58PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score

    A watchful start from the Indian openers and they have taken the score to 29 for no loss after 6 overs

  6. 1:53PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    A short-pitched delivery from Southee and Rohit gets a top edge. It flies over the slip cordon for four!

  7. 1:49PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    Wide again from Boult and Dhawan is quick to punish it. Smashes it through covers for four!

  9. 1:40PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    After three dot balls, Dhawan puts one away! Just opening the face of the bat towards the point region and he gets four!

  10. 1:38PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    Trent Boult to share the new ball with Southee as India take seven runs from the first over

  11. 1:35PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    Tim Southee goes wide and Rohit Sharma cuts it for four! First boundary of the match for India

  12. 1:31PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will open the batting for India. Time Southee to bowl

  13. 1:25PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    The players are walking out to the middle for the National Anthems. First will be New Zealand's followed by India's.

  14. 1:17PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    Both captains say that their teams are unchanged for this decider. This means Kuldeep Yadav will not play at his home ground in India colours

  15. 1:01PM
    29 Oct, 17
    India vs New Zealand Live Score

    New Zealand win toss and elect to bowl against India in Kanpur. Kane Williamson says dew later in the day will be  a factor

  16. 1:01PM
    29 Oct, 17
    Ind vs NZ, 3rd ODI:

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs New Zealand in Kanpur.

