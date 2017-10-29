India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: India lose Shikhar Dhawan early against New Zealand

India will be batting first in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand after the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl. Both teams are unchanged from the second ODI. The series is tied 1-1 and both teams will look to win the series. New Zealand have never won an ODI series in India while the home team has not lost one since 2015 series loss to South Africa. Catch the India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI here. (India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard)
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI:
Beautiful! Typical Virat Kohli cover drive to start the ninth over with a four. Stunning shot
And another four from Rohit Sharma to finish the eighth over! India 39 for the loss of one wicket
Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary through square-leg region on the third ball he faces
WICKET! We spoke a bit too early. Shikhar Dhawan hits one straight to mid-off and perishes. Southee with a decent delivery which hit the upper part of Dhawan's bat
A watchful start from the Indian openers and they have taken the score to 29 for no loss after 6 overs
A short-pitched delivery from Southee and Rohit gets a top edge. It flies over the slip cordon for four!
Wide again from Boult and Dhawan is quick to punish it. Smashes it through covers for four!
After three dot balls, Dhawan puts one away! Just opening the face of the bat towards the point region and he gets four!
Trent Boult to share the new ball with Southee as India take seven runs from the first over
Tim Southee goes wide and Rohit Sharma cuts it for four! First boundary of the match for India
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will open the batting for India. Time Southee to bowl
The players are walking out to the middle for the National Anthems. First will be New Zealand's followed by India's.
Both captains say that their teams are unchanged for this decider. This means Kuldeep Yadav will not play at his home ground in India colours
New Zealand win toss and elect to bowl against India in Kanpur. Kane Williamson says dew later in the day will be a factor
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs New Zealand in Kanpur.