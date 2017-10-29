India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win agaisnt New Zealand

#CoalBuryingGoa
By: Express Web Desk | Kanpur | Published:October 29, 2017 12:15 pm
india vs new zealand live score, ind vs nz live cricket score, live score India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win against New Zealand. (BCCI Photo)

India have not lost an ODI series at home since the 2015 loss to South Africa at home. Now, they have to beat New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Kanpur on Sunday to maintain that record. The two teams face each other for the final time in this ODI series which is tied 1-1. New Zealand won the first game in Mumbai while India won the second game in Pune. Catch the India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI here. (India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard)

