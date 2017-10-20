Diwali 2017
India vs New Zealand: Ish Sodhi replaces Todd Astle in New Zealand ODI squad

Fellow legspinner Ish Sodhi has been named in place of Todd Astle, who sustained a groin injury during a warm-up game.

Published:October 20, 2017 5:54 pm
Ish Sodhi was intially selected only for the T20I series.
Spinner Todd Astle has been ruled out of the New Zealand that will tour India for an ODI and T20I series. Astle sustained a groin strain during the Blackcaps’ warm up game against Board President’s XI. Fellow legspinner Ish Sodhi has been named in place. Sodhi had been included in the T20I side but will now play in the ODIs too.

According to an NZC release, a scan confirmed Astle had suffered a tear to his right side, which would rule him out for around three weeks. The ODI series begins on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be followed by ODIs in Pune and Kanpur. The first T20I will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi after which there will be matches in Rajkot and Thiruvananthapuram.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

