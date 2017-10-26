#CoalBuryingGoa
Shoaib Akhtar ‘shocked and speechless’ by Pune pitch-fixing controversy

Shoaib Akhtar said that the pitch fixing scandal has damaged cricket a lot.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 26, 2017 5:45 pm
india vs new zealand, pune pitch fixing, Shoaib Akhtar, ind vs nz pitch controversy, Shoaib Akhtar said that those guilty should be dealt with an “iron hand.” (Source: File)
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his shock over the Pune pitch curator controversy and said that the guilty should be dealt with an “iron fist.” On Wednesday, hours before the second ODI between India and New Zealand was to be played in Pune, TV News channel India Today aired a sting operation it had conducted in the MCA stadium. It contained incriminating footage of the pitch curator Pandurang Salgaoncar offering to help reporters posing as bookies.

“Even if this is #pitchfixing is rumor or a joke it should be dealt with an iron fist coz the game has already been damaged alot!!” said Akhtar in a tweet.”Am shocked and speechless to hear about this new #pitchfixing scandal,” he tweeted later in the day. Salgaocar even goes on to say that he can doctor the pitch according to the requirements of the reporters. He was suspended shortly after the sting was aired.

The incident initially left a question mark over the match itself. But, the two sides went ahead with it and India won it and levelled the series 1-1. It has also raised the issue of the BCCI’s Anti Corruption and Security Unit being understaffed and vastly ill-equipped for preventing these kind of situations from arising.

