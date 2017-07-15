India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India to bat first after New Zealand win toss in do-or-die game

Latest News
India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Live Score and Updates: India, New Zealand will be locked in a knockout shootout as they look to book a semifinal spot. Follow this page for live score and updates.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 15, 2017 2:36 pm
Currently standing on the fourth position in the points table, India will have to give their all to reach the semifinals spot as they face New Zealand in the virtual-quarterfinal on Saturday. It is a do-or-die situation for both the teams, the winner of which will join England, South Africa and defending champions Australia in the semifinals. Despite a strong start to the ICC World Cup 2017 tournament, India’s collapse to South Africa and Australia in the last two matches has put a dent on India’s chances of moving forward. Catch live scores and updates from India vs New Zealand in the final group game of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

India vs New Zealand, Live Score and Updates, ICC Women’s World Cup: New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to field first in this crucial fixture with the winner going on to play the semi-finals. It could also decide the lineup of the last-four stage of the tournament

 

