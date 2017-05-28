India vs New Zealand, Live ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: Virat Kohli’s men look to get off to winning start in England

India vs New Zealand live score: This is the first warm-up match for both India and New Zealand. India vs New Zealand live score: This is the first warm-up match for both India and New Zealand.

India take on New Zealand in their first warm-up match prior to their opener in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India are the defending champions and have been training at Lord’s prior to their first warm-up which will be played at London’s Kennington Oval. For India, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma won’t be playing in the match. While Yuvraj Singh has been down with fever and is recuperating well according to the BCCI, Rohit Sharma had not travelled with the team to England and is yet to join them. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match between India and New Zealand here.

Live India vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match:

India: R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand: Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson (C)

