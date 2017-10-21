Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have created a strong pool of spinners, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that the new ICC Rules is something that the players will have to adapt to. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli said that the new ICC Rules is something that the players will have to adapt to. (Source: PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli addressed the media on the eve of his side’s first ODI against New Zealand in Mumbai. Excerpts from the press conference:

On India’s pool of spin bowlers:

We have always had in mind to bring wrist spinners into play. We honestly didn’t think we’d play the two together but they are so good together that it’s very tempting to play them in every game. (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja played for last 6-7 years limited overs cricket for us regularly. These youngsters have stepped up and (it) creates a strong pool for us before the world cup. Contrary to a lot of things being said we understand the dynamics of this team going forward.

On adjusting to new ICC Rules:

There are a few rules which are very different. The batsman reaching the crease and after that the bat bouncing off being not out. The rule of umpires’ call in DRS (Decision Review System). So there are few rule changes which are quite interesting. There is one about catching as well. So I think guys will need awareness about the new rules. They are always difficult to keep a check on initially, but I think we all will get used to it. But it’s a good thing, new regulations will make things much more exciting and bit more professional I guess. You have to keep in mind a lot of things while you are on the field and this just adds to that and helps you focus more on what needs to be done during the course of a game,” Kohli added.

On being dislodged from top ICC ODI rankings:

We don’t think of rankings. Points are tied. We had a rest period, South Africa are playing games in that period, so you can’t really pinpoint some things, you can’t be frustrated sitting at home that your ranking is gone and stuff like that. We just want to play good cricket, we’ve been playing good cricket and that continues to be our main goal. We are really happy with what we are doing as a team at the moment. These things will go up and down because not all teams play together. As I said, even for batsmen you play at different stages, someone goes up in points someone doesn’t. It doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, you have to contribute towards the team’s win. Rankings, ratings all these things are definitely incentives of doing well, but that’s not the ultimate goal,” he added.

On Ajinkya Rahane’s and KL Rahul’s ODI spots

He’s (Rahane) definitely grabbed his opportunities as the third opener. As I mentioned there was K L (Rahul) as well competing for the (opening) spot. But Jinks (Rahane) has performed well, stood up and taken his chances. That’s how the dynamics of a teamwork when you have four guys who play in a similar position and obviously one of them will have to miss out as only two can play in the XI. We don’t want him (Rahane) to confuse too much by making him play in the middle order because you need to find your game in ODI cricket. You need to understand how to go about things in ODI cricket and he has always been solid at the top of the order because of his technique and he likes playing there. It gives him freedom to go after the bowlers. So as I said we don’t want to confuse him, he is in a happy space and he knows whenever someone is not going through a good phase or there is an injury, he is there, right at the door steps waiting to play a game whenever the team requires him to,

We thought that it is better that KL (Rahul) gets game time in the first class level, so we have got in Dinesh (Karthik), who has always played in the middle order and is more comfortable and aware of how to bat in the middle order.”

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd