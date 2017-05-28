India vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy: Before rain, India bowlers reign in warm-up

Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Neil Broom (Source: Reuters) Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Neil Broom (Source: Reuters)

On a pretty dry looking wicket which showed signs of breaking up New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. However, that did not yield much result it was defending champions India who the match by 45 runs, courtesy of Duckworth-Lewis method.

Chasing 190 to win India ended at 129/3 with skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and at the crease. When rain came into play spoilsport India was ahead on DLS by 45 runs and since there was no more play possible, India went to seal the match.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/47. His double strike in one over proved to be the decisive factor as New Zealand never recovered from the setback. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja supported him ably from the other end as the run rate was also kept in check.

Meanwhile, after electing to bat New Zealand got off to a decent start but failed to capitalize on it. The shot selection from some of the Kiwi batsmen left a lot to be desired.Only Luke Ronchi stood out with a gritty 66 of 63 balls, whereas the others faltered. None of the other batsmen gave him company at the other end for long enough as wickets fell at regular intervals.

In what was considered to be a just a warm-up match the crowd turned up in numbers to watch the Indian players in action. Thankfully they were not disappointed as India romped home comfortably. Virat Kohli batted well and scored 52 from 55 balls. He was ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan during the start of the innings. Later on, MS Dhoni smashed the Kiwi bowlers to guide India home.

For New Zealand was the stand-out performer with the ball was Tim Southee as he bowled a fiery spell of swing bowling which saw him pick up the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane.

