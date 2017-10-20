India vs New Zealand: Great that series starts in Mumbai, says local lad Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has a triple century to his name for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma has a triple century to his name for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

Indian ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that it is great for him personally that India start their ODI series against New Zealand in Mumbai. Rohit hails from the city and has climbed the pecking order playing with the Mumbai Ranji team, even scoring a triple century for them in 2009 against Gujarat. “Its always great coming and playing in front of your home crowd where you have played all your age group cricket,” said Rohit in a press conference on Friday.

“It makes you feel good about yourself. (There is) No better way to start the series (than) at your home ground so its great that I personally start this New Zealand series here,” he said. The series starts on Sunday, October 22 with the first match being played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. India had only last week concluded their T20I series against Australia that was preceded by an ODI rubber. While India won the latter 4-1, the T20I series was 1-1 draw with the last match being washed out.

According to Rohit, it is good that there hasn’t been too big a gap between the two series and that India would like to churn out performances such as the one against Australia on a consistent basis. “We would like to continue where we left against Australia,” said Rohit, “Good thing is that there has hardly been any time between the Australia series and New Zealand series so the guys are in their groove. I hope we put up the same performance as we did in the last series against Australia.”

India have been on a bit of a role in since New Zealand have last visited in 2016. After beating them, India beat England and Australia and reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. The then beat West Indies and Sri Lanka qaway from home before the Australia series.

