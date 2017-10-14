India vs New Zealand: Glenn Phillips, Todd Astle added to New Zealand squad

Glenn Phillips drafted in New Zealand’s limited overs squad against India. (Source: New Zealand Cricket) Glenn Phillips drafted in New Zealand’s limited overs squad against India. (Source: New Zealand Cricket)

Wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Phillips and leg-spinner Todd Astle have been added to New Zealand’s limited overs squad that will face India away from home. Both the players have made their debuts for New Zealand but are yet to play ODI format for their side.

Wicket-keeper Phillips has only a T20I under his belt while Astle has so far played two T20Is and two Tests for the Kiwis.

Phillips played three List A matches against India ‘A’ for New Zealand ‘A’ and notched up a hundred in the first game while Astle bagged five wickets in three matches including a four-for.

Gavin Larsen, New Zealand selector and New Zealand A manager said, “Todd has been one of the best white-ball players in domestic cricket the last few seasons and he’s backed that up with a strong showing for New Zealand A. Todd brings all-round skill to the squad, quality legspin, is athletic in the field as well as being able to contribute with the bat,” about the new additions.

“Glenn has made an immediate effect in domestic cricket and has certainly taken his opportunity over here with New Zealand A, including an outstanding 140 not out. Glenn is an option for us with the gloves in both Twenty20s and ODIs, so we feel we have our bases covered with the 15 we’ve picked,” he added.

While Phillips and Astle are the new inclusion in the lineup, coach Mik Hesson has insisted that they would be looking for an aggressive start.

“We need to generate a strike-rate at the top,” Mike Hesson had said, adding later in his press conference: “The beauty of Colin is he is a boundary hitter. He doesn’t so much adapt to conditions, he plays one way – batting in the middle order can make that difficult, and he has had success since we moved him up in T20s.”

New Zealand begin the proceedings for the three-match ODI series from October 22 in Mumbai while T20I series begins from November 1.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker

T20 squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

