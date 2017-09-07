Only in Express

India vs New Zealand: Fixtures, schedule, venues, time in IST

India host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series that will be followed by a T20I series of as many matches. The series starts on October 17, just over a week after the conclusion of Australia's tour of India.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 7, 2017 10:58 pm
india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand timings, india vs new zealand schedule, india vs new zealand venues, India’s ODI series against New Zealand starts just over a week after the Australia T20I series. (Source: Reuters)
India will host New Zealand for a three match ODI series that will be followed by as many T20Is. The BCCI announced that the series starts on October 22 in Mumbai, just over a week after the conclusion of Australia’s tour of India. India had last hosted New Zealand for a five match ODI series in 2016 that the former won 4-1. New Zealand will play two warm up matches before the series begin on October 17 and October 19 in Mumbai. The final ODI will be hosted in Uttar Pradesh. The venue for the match is yet to be confirmed by the UPCA.

Here is the full schedule: 

October 17: 1st warm-up match, CCI, Mumbai

October 19: 2nd Warm-up match, CCI, Mumbai

October 22: 1st ODI, Mumbai

October 25: 2nd ODI, Pune

October 29: 3rd ODI, to be hosted by UPCA, venue yet to be decided

November 1: 1st T20I, Delhi

November 4: 2nd T20I, Rajkot

November 7: 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram.



