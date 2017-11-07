‘Chilling with the boys,’ says Virat Kohli in video with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya can be seen dancing with Kohli. (Source: Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya can be seen dancing with Kohli. (Source: Twitter)

India may be getting ready to play a series-deciding third T20I against New Zealand but they don’t seem to be letting that pressure get to them, as evident from a boomerang video posted by captain Virat Kohli. In the video, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya can be seen dancing with Kohli. “One from last night, chilling with the boys,” said Kohli in his caption. Kohli had scored 65 in the second match that was held in Kanpur but it turned out to be in vain as India went on to fall 40 runs short of the target New Zealand had set for them.

Kohli had said that in a recent interview to TV presenter Gaurav Kapoor that the Indian players share a special bond with each other and it is this bond that helps them remain united. The Indian team have been dominant in all the series they have played at home save for the current one against New Zealand. While India cruised to victory in the first T20I, that was also the last time Ashish Nehra played the game, they were outclassed in the second. New Zealand were the no.1 ranked T20I team coming into the series and showed in the second match why they were at the summit.

The win in Delhi was the first time that India won any T20I against New Zealand. Consequently, a win in Thiruvananthapuram will give India their first ever series victory against the Blackcaps in the shortest format of the game. India had won the preceding ODI series 4-1.

