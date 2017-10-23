India vs New Zealand: No assurance that Ashish Nehra will play first T20I, says MSK Prasad

Ashish Nehra has been included in India’s T20I squad for the first match against New Zealand. (Source: PTI) Ashish Nehra has been included in India’s T20I squad for the first match against New Zealand. (Source: PTI)

The senior selectors on Monday picked the India squad for the first T20I against New Zealand. Veteran seamer Ashish Nehra, who announced that the Delhi T20I will be his last game, finds a place but chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that there “is no assurance from our side that he’s going to play or not”.

“We can’t say that [if he will surely play in the Delhi T20I],” Prasad clarified. “Whether he is going to play or not, it is clearly the team management and the selector on call, whoever it is. The think tank involved will be taking a call. There is no assurance from our side that he’s going to play or not. It will be decided on that particular day,” Prasad told reporters in Mumbai.

Prasad also cleared that the selectors are only looking at the left-arm fast bowler till the New Zealand series.

“We have clearly communicated to the player, i.e Ashish Nehra and to the team management that we are only looking at him till the New Zealand series. If you have seen the pattern with which we have selected the India A players, the same bowlers we have been continuing with for the last one and a half years on all A trips, that means they are very much in line. They have really done well in South Africa, also at home against New Zealand. This message has been clearly communicated and we are very happy that the player also needs to take it in the right spirit that the new generation is coming up,” he added.

India begin three-match T20I series from November 1 at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra (only for first T20I)

