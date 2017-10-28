India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Bharat Arun is a great man manager, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell got India off to a good start in the second ODI. (Source: PTI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell got India off to a good start in the second ODI. (Source: PTI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that India bowling coach Bharat Arun is great at man-management and strategies. “At this stage, you don’t want to get into much about technique and he is very good at strategies and at managing players,” he said while addressing the media on the eve of the decisive third ODI between India and New Zealand, “He always talks about those small bits which really can change your bowling.”

Bharat Arun was appointed as bowling coach shortly after Ravi Shastri took over as head coach in July. Since then, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have come up and India have, for a change, got a formidable bowling line up. Bhuvneshwar’s spell got India off to a good start in the second ODI. India were trailing at that point. “There was a bit of pressure on us in the second ODI as we would have lost the series if we did not win that match. We have been winning every series at home for some time and so there was pressure,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar has also played with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad. He said that having experience of playing alongside opposition players in the IPL is a bit of a double-edged sword. “It was the same with Australia and New Zealand when they visited last year. It makes it easier for us that we have played with a few of the players in the IPL,” he said, “But just as how it is easy for us, it is easy for them too. So there are positives and negatives of this. So when we are playing against them certainly use the experience. when we play with them, it gets a bit easier. But it also makes it easier for them. So there are positives and negatives of this.”

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd