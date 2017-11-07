#ParadisePapers
‘Sweet victory’ for India with series clinched in Thiruvananthapuram

India clinched the three-match T20I series against New Zealand 2-1 after beating the visitors by 6 runs in third and final match.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: November 7, 2017 11:33 pm
India beat New Zealand y 6 runs in third T20I.
India clinched the three-match T20I series against New Zealand 2-1 after beating the visitors by 6 runs in third and final match in Thiruvananthapuram. Rain played a spoil-sport in Thiruvananthapuram earlier and the match was reduced to 8 overs aside. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first at Greenfield stadium. The hosts lost openers early in the innings to get reduced to 2/15 and eventually managed a score of 5/67 in allotted 8 overs. India bowlers then started the proceedings well as they removed Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early. New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short of the target by 7 runs. Here’s what experts have to say about India’s win over New Zealand.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

