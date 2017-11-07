‘Sweet victory’ for India with series clinched in Thiruvananthapuram

India beat New Zealand y 6 runs in third T20I. (Source: AP) India beat New Zealand y 6 runs in third T20I. (Source: AP)

India clinched the three-match T20I series against New Zealand 2-1 after beating the visitors by 6 runs in third and final match in Thiruvananthapuram. Rain played a spoil-sport in Thiruvananthapuram earlier and the match was reduced to 8 overs aside. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first at Greenfield stadium. The hosts lost openers early in the innings to get reduced to 2/15 and eventually managed a score of 5/67 in allotted 8 overs. India bowlers then started the proceedings well as they removed Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early. New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short of the target by 7 runs. Here’s what experts have to say about India’s win over New Zealand.

Dhulaai ke baad silaai, but well played NZ.Never feel very bad losing against NZ because they are such nice guys,but sweet victory for India http://t.co/bpUkjbdzY7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 7 November 2017

That was top effort winning the t20 series against NZ. Bumrah n Chahal were outstanding. NZ had some good matches too in this trip #IndvsNZ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 7 November 2017

Congratulations Team India on a well deserved series win. Excellent all round effort,that run out from Dhoni was extra special.#indvsnzt20 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 7 November 2017

India win the match by six runs and take the series 2-1 #indvnz pic.twitter.com/06L8rOlhAz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 7 November 2017

Many things to like and admire in the second innings. Wickets in power play. Chahal in the middle. Bumrah at the end. And the fielding 😊🙏🙌🏏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 November 2017

My men of the match—the crowd at Thiruvananthapuram. Full house. Waited patiently for hours. Take a bow 🙇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 November 2017

