India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Mitchell Santner with circus stuff on the boundary

Mitchell Santner showed brilliant fielding efforts in the deep during third T20I between India and New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram after getting involved in Manish Pandey’s dismissal. On the second delivery of last over, Pandey smashed the ball in the air and Santner showed great athleticism in the deep in keeping the ball inside the ropes. While Santner threw the ball back in the field, Colin de Grandhomme took the catch ti get rid off Pandey for 17. India ended the innings at 5/67 in 8 overs.

Earlier, rain played the spoil-sport and the match was reduced eight overs aside. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and put India to bat first. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma failed to give a good start as the hosts were reduced to 2/15 in third over after Tim Southee scalped wickets on successive deliveries.

India captain Virat Kohli did try to accelerate but gave a catch to Trent Boult in the deep off Ish Sodhi for 13 while it was Pandey who top-scored with 17 and Hardik Pandya returned unbeaten at 14. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi bagged two wickets apiece while Trent Boult picked one.

Later, Indian bowlers started the proceedings well and removed openers, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill early in the chase. Guptill was cleaned up for 1 in the very first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar while Munro who got a hundred in last match was sent back in the hut by Jasprit Bumrah for 7 after Rohit Sharma held on to a good catch.

India eventually defended the target and won the match by 6 runs to win series 2-1.

