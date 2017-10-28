India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli misses optional practice session ahead of series decider in Kanpur

Virat Kohli got a hundred in first ODI against New Zealand. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli got a hundred in first ODI against New Zealand. (Source: PTI)

India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the optional practice session ahead of the deciding clash against New Zealand in Kanpur. The three-match ODI series is presently level at 1-1 with the third match scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Green Park Stadium. While Kohli and others missed the practice, spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav missed the afternoon session.

In the second ODI, India rode on an unbeaten 64-run knock from Dinesh Karthik to win the match by 6 wickets in Pune and level the series. New Zealand batted first and scored 230/9 in 50 overs. The visitors lost some early wickets but Tom Latham once again resisted against the Indian bowling line up before he was castled by Axar Patel for 38 while going for a sweep shot against the left-arm spinner. Latham has used the sweep shot quite consistently against Indian bowling.

Even in the first ODI in Mumbai, the left-hander swept the ball every now and then and dominated Indian bowlers to score an unbeaten ton and anchored his team to a six-wicket win.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has tasted success especially in the limited overs format. Kohli’s men first defeated England at home in a bilateral series and then ended as runners up in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

They then travelled to Sri Lanka for five ODIs, three Tests and a T20I and thumped the Lankan team in all three formats and followed this dominating run with a 4-1 win in five-match ODI series against Australia at home.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd