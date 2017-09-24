Only in Express
  • India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI shifted to Kanpur as Luckow stadium ‘not upto the mark’

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI shifted to Kanpur as Luckow stadium ‘not upto the mark’

India-New Zealand third ODI will now be held in Kanpur instead of Lucknow where the stadium is still not up to the mark for an international match.

By: PTI | Kanpur | Published:September 24, 2017 4:41 pm
India Cricket, India vs New Zealabd, IND vs NZ India-New Zealand 3rd ODI will be held at Green Park Stadium.
Kanpur will host the third ODI between India and New Zealand next month since the stadium in Lucknow is not up to the mark for an international match.

The match, to be held on October 29, was allotted to Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and efforts were made to have the match at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which recently hosted Duleep Trophy matches.

A lot of infrastructure related work such as the elevators and outside fence, is yet to complete.

“It’s not up to the mark. The ICC has not given clearance for hosting the match, so Kanpur will host the match,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told reporters here.

The series will begin in Mumbai on October 22. The second match will be played in Pune on October 25.

