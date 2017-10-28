India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Streaming: IND vs NZ ODI live TV coverage, when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played in Kanpur. (Source: PTI) India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played in Kanpur. (Source: PTI)

India and New Zealand come into the third and final ODI in Kanpur with all to play for. And the hosts would hope to carry their momentum and grit into the third ODI with series in the balance heading into the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. It has been a serious while since India were pushed into the corner by a team. In fact, the last time India were cornered by a team – home or away – was back in October when New Zealand and India were locked 2-2 in the ODIs. It took a special show from the spinners in Visakhapatnam for India to post a comprehensive win.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI international?

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, October 29, 2017. This will be the third match of the ODI series which is locked at 1-1.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI international?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The last ODI played in Kanpur was in 2015 between India and South Africa.

What time does India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST (0800 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be played in Kanpur and will be played under lights. The toss of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST including the pre-match show. The match begins at 01:30 PM IST.

How do I live stream India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be live streamed on HotStar but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd