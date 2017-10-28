India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India find themselves in unfamiliar territory

India face New Zealand in Kanpur in decisive 3rd ODI. (Source: PTI) India face New Zealand in Kanpur in decisive 3rd ODI. (Source: PTI)

India go into the third and final ODI against New Zealand with a clear objective – to keep the momentum of the second ODI win alive and register a win to keep the dominance in 50-over cricket alive. A win and India also continue their impressive streak of bilaterial series wins going in 50-over matches in India. Now it is a case of who will blink first with New Zealand winning the first ODI in Mumbai and India triumphing in Pune.

New Zealand would be glad to have an extra day off between the second and third ODI with the focus on the Green Park pitch in Kanpur – following the controversy in Pune. MCA curator Pandurang Salgaoncar was suspended for allegedly promising to manipulate the track for the second ODI and suggesting that it was going to produce 330-odd runs – something that didn’t transpire.

The Kiwis aren’t considered to be the world beaters and their lack of triumph on the world stage highlights that but for a second consecutive year, they’re running arguably the best team in the world into a decider. Last year it took the spin for India to see New Zealand crumble from 63/2 to 79 all out in Visakhapatnam. The aim, or at least the expectations, would be the same this time around.

It is safe to say that it would all depend on how the New Zealand batsmen come together in Kanpur. In Mumbai it was Tom Latham and Ross Taylor who came together to counter the spin threat posed by Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the second ODI in Pune, the spinners (Chahal and Axar Patel) picked up three wickets with Bhuvneshwar Kumar shining brightest with three wickets. For the third ODI, Kuldeep may find his way back considering Kanpur is his home ground.

For India the problem is for the number 4 spot with many players tried and tested since the 2015 World Cup. That roulette continued with Dinesh Karthik employed in that role in Pune and he made the most of that opportunity with 64 runs. India need to be wary of how they work in a crunch game with their last pressure situation – ICC Champions Trophy Final – resulting in a hammerinng.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd