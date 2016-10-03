India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Statistics: India extend unbeaten run in Tests at home

India have won nine out of 16 Tests played (lost 2 & drawn 5) under Virat Kohli’s captaincy — success % 56.25. (Source: PTI) India have won nine out of 16 Tests played (lost 2 & drawn 5) under Virat Kohli’s captaincy — success % 56.25. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights on day four of the second cricket Test between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens.

# Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) has recorded his highest score in Tests at home, eclipsing an unbeaten 54 in the first innings of the Kolkata Test. For the first time, Saha has posted a fifty each in both innings of a Test match.

# Saha is the fifth batsman to register two unbeaten knocks in a Test match for India. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman (twice), Bapu Nadkarni and Rahul Dravid.

# Saha, after his unbeaten 58, is averaging 30-plus for the first time in Tests — his tally being 684 (ave.31.09) in 17 Tests, including a century and four fifties.

# Saha’s match tally of 112 is his second highest in a Test match next only to the 118 (104 & 14) vs West Indies at Gros Islet in August this year.

# Saha has received his first Man of the Match award in 17 Tests. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the last Indian wicketkeeper to get the MoM award in Tests — 224 vs Australia at Chennai in February 2013.

READ: Virat Kohli says No.1 Test side will not take foot off the pedal

# Saha became the first Indian wicketkeeper to record two unbeaten fifty-plus scores (54 & 58) in a Test. He became the second wicketkeeper to accomplish the feat. West Indian Gerry Alexander was the first to achieve the feat – 63 & 87 (both unbeaten innings) vs Australia at Adelaide in January 1961.

# Three other Indian wicketkeepers have recorded two fifties in a Test. Dhoni has achieved four times while Dilawar Hussain and Farokh Engineer recorded the feat once each.

# Twenty six wickets taken by the pacers is the second highest tally in a Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata — the highest being 30 vs Pakistan in 1998-99.

# India have contested 13 consecutive Tests without a loss at home since December 13, 2012.

READ: BCCI congratulates Team India on becoming No. 1 Test team

# Since being beaten by England in two consecutive Tests — by 10 wickets at Mumbai and by 7 wickets at Kolkata in November/December 2012, India have won eleven and drawn two.

# At Eden Gardens, India have won 12 out of 40 Tests played (Lost 9 and Drawn 19) — success % 30.00. They have won their first Test out of three played vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens. The first two Tests between the two teams at this venue — in 1955-56 & 1964-65 — could not produce results.

READ:The crowd helped us pick up those wickets, says Virat Kohli

# India have won three consecutive Test series vs New Zealand in India — 1-0 in 2010-11; 2-0 in 2012-13 and 2-0 (leading) in 2016-17.

# India have won nine out of 16 Tests played (lost 2 & drawn 5) under Virat Kohli’s captaincy — success % 56.25.

# Tom Latham (74) has registered his highest score vs India in Tests, eclipsing 58 in the first Test at Kanpur.

# Latham’s brilliant innings is the second highest by New Zealand opener in the fourth innings of a Test match vs India, next only to Gary Stead’s 78 in the 1999-00 Ahmedabad Test. He has posted five hundreds and nine fifties in Tests.

# 15 LBW dismissals in the Kolkata Test is a new record on Indian soil in Tests, bettering the 13 in the 1996-97 Ahmedabad Test between India and South Africa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App