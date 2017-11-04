India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hails ‘top effort’ by the visitors in Rajkot

New Zealand level three-match series 1-1 in Rajkot. (Source: AP) New Zealand level three-match series 1-1 in Rajkot. (Source: AP)

New Zealand level three-match T20I series against India after defeating the hosts by 40 runs in Rajkot. Chasing 197, India were restricted to 156/7 in the 20 overs. Fast bowler Trent Boult led the bowling attack from the front as the left-armer scalped four including the wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. India were off to a dismal start after losing the two in-form batsmen early and were struggling at 2/11 before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer injected stability in the chase. Iyer added 54 runs with the Indian skipper before he miscued a big hit off Colin Munro. Kohli top-scored with 65 while Dhoni scored 49. Earlier, New Zealand rode on Munro’s unbeaten 109 in Rajkot to pile up 196/7. The series is level at 1-1 and the deciding match will take place on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram. Here’s a look at top reactions on Twitter after New Zealand’s convincing win.

For India to win, they needed runs from both ends at a fast clip. They didn’t get those. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 November 2017

No surprise – Colin Munro, Man of the Match (109*) #indvnz pic.twitter.com/rNwaVFdYYi — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 4 November 2017

Congratulations to New Zealand on a well deserved victory.Trent Boult was outstanding.Should b a cracker in the decider at Thiruvananthpuram — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 4 November 2017

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS . Top effort to win this after the Delhi game. Spinners have been outstanding consistently for NZ. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 November 2017

Bumrah is fast becoming the most important asset in limited overs cricket. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 4 November 2017

Shreyas Iyer and Mohd Siraj will both end this game wiser. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 November 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd