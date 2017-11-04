#CoalBuryingGoa
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hails ‘top effort’ by the visitors in Rajkot

India lost the second T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand by 40 runs in Rajkot after getting restricted to 156/7 in 197-run chase.

November 4, 2017
New Zealand level three-match series 1-1 in Rajkot.
New Zealand level three-match T20I series against India after defeating the hosts by 40 runs in Rajkot. Chasing 197, India were restricted to 156/7 in the 20 overs. Fast bowler Trent Boult led the bowling attack from the front as the left-armer scalped four including the wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. India were off to a dismal start after losing the two in-form batsmen early and were  struggling at 2/11 before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer injected stability in the chase. Iyer added 54 runs with the Indian skipper before he miscued a big hit off Colin Munro. Kohli top-scored with 65 while Dhoni scored 49. Earlier, New Zealand rode on Munro’s unbeaten 109 in Rajkot to pile up 196/7. The series is level at 1-1 and the deciding match will take place on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram. Here’s a look at top reactions on Twitter after New Zealand’s convincing win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

