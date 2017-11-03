India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli allows you to bowl with a free mind, says Axar Patel

Axar Patel has credited Virat Kohli for allowing bowlers to bowl freely. (Source: PTI) Axar Patel has credited Virat Kohli for allowing bowlers to bowl freely. (Source: PTI)

India will look to close out the T20 series against New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series in Rajkot on Saturday. The hosts ended their barren run against New Zealand in the shortest format by beating the Kiwis by 53 runs in the first T20 in Delhi on Wednesday. But New Zealand are unlikely to make things easy for the Indian side.

Ever since the first ODI in Mumbai, New Zealand have strived to get a win on the tour but come up short. An important factor to that could be the introduction of Axar Patel into the mix while replacing Kuldeep Yadav. He address the media ahead of the second T20 in Rajkot. Excerpts:

On making a place in the team: I am not seeing it whether I’ve made a place in the team or not. I am taking it as per the match and it’s not that I am determind to stay in the Indian team permanently. I just think if I do well in one match, then I will be selected for the next one. It’s not that I have to make space for myself. Obviously I have space which is why I am playing. I just want to do well for India.

On strategy against New Zealand: In the first ODI they had played the sweep shot really well. Their strategy in Mumbai was clear that they will sweep against the spinners. For me the strategy was to employ an angle be it over the wicket or around the wicket. And to mix things up, push a full delivery or a shorter delivery. That is how we had planned things.

On playing at home ground: This is my home crowd and I know what kind of wicket there is here and the pitch as well. Mostly the focus will be on repeating what I do in the IPL also. I know and judge how the wicket is behaving and bowl accordingly. There is little turn on offer, the ball does skid and there is less bounce. I will work on bowling well and can suggest to my teammates also.

On the role of spinners: Wrist spinners can attack because they get more spin from the surface and it can be any surface. Their role is mostly to attack and take wickets in the middle overs. Finger spinner’s role is to contain things. If there is no partnership, pressure cannot be created on the batsmen. So this is our planning.

On tips from Ravi Shastri on spin bowling: My bowling style is different so I don’t discuss much about the way of bowling. He basically tells me that if I’m here then it is because I know what I’m doing. He tells me to mentally be ready to bowl in the right areas during a game and to handle pressure. He also tells me to bowl stump to stump. He keeps it simple and brief.

On Virat Kohli: Obviously the captain backs you if you do well. I’ve been playing since the second ODI and he (Kohli) has been supporting me to bowl with a free mind. He allows you to bowl with a free mind and set the field accordingly. And if it doesn’t work out, he gives suggestions. Obviously you feel better and have a free mind if the captain backs you.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd