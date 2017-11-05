India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Stats: Colin Munro becomes fourth batsman to hit two T20I tons

It was Colin Munro’s second hundred in T20Is. (Source: PTI) It was Colin Munro’s second hundred in T20Is. (Source: PTI)

India lost the second T20I against New Zealand by 40 runs in Rajkot on Saturday, giving the visitors a chance to clinch the T20I series on Tuesday. Deciding to bat first, New Zealand piled up a challenging score of 196 runs for the loss of two wickets after a solid 105-run opening partnership between Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. Munro continued his show until the end, scoring 105 rims from just 58 deliveries. In reply, the hosts did not have a stable start as they lost two quick wickets and could not cope up with the required run-rate as no Indian batsman was able to score big apart from captain Virat Kohli who smashed 65 off 42 balls. The final match of the series will be played at Greenfield International stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday with the series level at 1-1. Here are some of the other statistical highlights from the second T20I between India and New Zealand played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

# After winning by six wickets vs Australia at Rajkot on October 10, 2013, India lost their first match at this venue by 40 runs.

# Mahendra Singh Dhoni (49) has narrowly missed posting his second fifty in T20Is – his only fifty being 56 vs England at Bengaluru on February 1, 2017. His previous highest vs New Zealand was 30 at Nagpur on March 15, 2016.

# Dhoni’s aforesaid innings is his highest score in a losing cause in T20Is, eclipsing the 48 not out vs Australia at Sydney on February 1, 2012.

# Trent Boult (4/32) has recorded his career-best figures in T20Is, surpassing the 3 for 20 vs Sri Lanka at Chittagong on March 31, 2014. He became the third New Zealand bowler after Mitchell Santner (4 for 11 at Nagpur on March 15, 2016) and Daniel Vettori (4/20 at Johannesburg on September 16, 2007) to take four wickets in a T20I vs India.

# Boult is now the first New Zealand pacer to take four wickets in a T20I vs India. Tim Southee is the only New Zealand pacer to produce a five-wicket haul in T20Is – 5 for 18 vs Pakistan at Auckland on December 26, 2010.

# Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were involved in a stand of 105 for the first wicket – New Zealand’s first century stand for any wicket vs India in T20Is, eclipsing the 90 for the third wicket between Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson at Chennai on September 11, 2012.

# In all, New Zealand have registered seven century stands for the first wicket in T20Is.

# Colin Munro (101 vs Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui on January 6, 2017, & 109 not out vs India at Rajkot on November 4, 2017) became the fourth batsman after Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis to hit two centuries in T20Is.

# Munro became the first batsman to record both the hundreds in the same year.

# Munro became the first New Zealand player to register a century vs India in T20Is.

# In all, three New Zealand players have recorded five centuries in T20Is – two each by Brendon McCullum & Colin Munro and one by Martin Guptill.

# Munro’s fourth Man of the Match award in T20Is is his first vs India.

# Virat Kohli became the eighth batsman to complete 7,000 runs or more in Twenty20. He has joined Chris Gayle (10571), Brendon McCullum (8245), Kieron Pollard (7589), David Warner (7572), Brad Hodge (7338), Dwayne Smith (7270) & Shoaib Malik (7226).

# Kohli took 212 innings for 7,000 runs – the second fastest next only to the 192 innings taken by Chris Gayle.

# Virat Kohli (65 off 42 balls) has posted his 18th fifty in T20Is, extending his record. In a losing cause, Kohli has posted five fifties in T20Is.

# Kohli became the third batsman to complete 200 fours in T20Is – the top three being Dilshan (223), Kohli (207) and

Mohammad Shahzad (200).

# Mohammed Siraj has conceded 53 runs in his four overs – the third highest by a bowler on T20I debut – the two highest being 64 by James Anderson for England vs Australia at Sydney on January 9, 2007 and 57 runs by Joginder Sharma for India vs England at Durban on September 19, 2007.

