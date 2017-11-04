India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Martin Guptill smashes Yuzvendra Chahal for 17 in an over

Martin Guptill smashed Yuzvendra Chahal for 17 runs in one over during the second Twenty20 cricket match against India in Rajkot. (Source: AP) Martin Guptill smashed Yuzvendra Chahal for 17 runs in one over during the second Twenty20 cricket match against India in Rajkot. (Source: AP)

Martin Guptill is New Zealand’s most experienced T20 batsman and on Saturday, in the second T20I at Rajkot, he displayed his wonderful skills with the willow when he took apart Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Coming into bowl during the powerplay in the fourth over of the match, Chahal began with a slider which Guptill failed to score off. However, the next delivery was smashed down the ground for a huge six. The attack continued on Chahal as Guptill took full advantage of field restrictions in the powerplay and smashed Chahal for a boundary in the third ball of the over.

Guptill’s attack was relentless as he hit the fourth ball of the over for yet another six. This time it was a slog over the cow corner region as the ball was deposited over the boundary ropes. In the second T20I, Guptill scored the majority of his runs (more than 60 percent) in the midwicket region. Despite the ball turning away from him, the right-hander trusted the true nature of the pitch and went ahead with the shots.

Meanwhile, Chahal had a day to forget with the ball as the Kiwi openers took a fancy for him and hit him for plenty. In his quota of four overs, Chahal gave away 36 runs. However, Chahal had the last laugh when he finally dismissed Guptill for 45 but that was not before the damage had been done. As of now a score of more than two hundred seems likely as the Kiwis continued to dominate the Indian bowling.

