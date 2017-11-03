India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Online Streaming: IND vs NZ T20 live TV coverage, where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 watch, live cricket streaming

India vs New Zealand 2nd T2oI in Rajkot. (Source: AP) India vs New Zealand 2nd T2oI in Rajkot. (Source: AP)

India meet New Zealand on Saturday in Rajkot for the second T20I of the three match series after beating Kane Williamson’s side by 53 runs in the first T20I on Wednesday, when Ashish Nehra played his farewell game. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on a record 158-run partnership that went into the 16th over to ensure that India ended up with a plus-200 total despite a brief wobble towards the end. Virat Kohli, who is fast approaching the 2000-run landmark in T20Is, ensured the men in blue post a big total of 202/3 in their 20 overs. The visitors, however, succumbed to the Indian bowlers who restricted them to 149/8. Find out how to follow the second T20I match between India and New Zealand:

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international will be played on Saturday, November 4, 2017. This will be the second match of the three-match T20 international series.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time does India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international begin?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international will begin at 07:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT). The toss of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international live?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.

How do I live stream India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 international will be live streamed on HotStar but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

