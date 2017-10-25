India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli forced to put on thinking cap

It’ll be up to Virat Kohli and co to out-think New Zealand, and keep the series alive. It’ll be up to Virat Kohli and co to out-think New Zealand, and keep the series alive.

NEW ZEALAND is a team that makes you think. It’s a longstanding reputation; that and them being perennial dark horses. Look at most innovations in ODI cricket over the last two decades and you’re sure to find a Kiwi flavour to it. They were the first to open the bowling with spinners, and first to open the batting with pinch-hitters – Mark Greatbatch came before Sanath Jayasuriya. They also invented shots and set fields never seen before – including getting batsmen out to their strengths, remember Damien Martyn – and repeatedly pushed the envelope.

Now, playing the sweep against a spinner to put him off his game isn’t a novel idea. It’s so tried-and-tested that it borders on being clichéd. Yet, before the Kiwis arrived in Mumbai and gave them their first off-day in two months, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav had pretty much gone about their business unchallenged.

If the Sri Lankans had surrendered meekly on each occasion; the Australians chose the kamikaze way and fell prey to their own recklessness. Never did either of the two teams try a different approach or think on their feet to combat their two nemeses. New Zealand might not be the most successful team ever or lay claim to being world champions; but they never die wondering.

In a way, it wasn’t really surprising to see Virat Kohli suddenly looking a tad hassled when Tom Latham began sweeping Chahal and Yadav out of the attack and took the game away. The Aussies and Sri Lankans are to blame. In their bid to take the game to the Indians, they also allowed Kohli to almost seamlessly stick to his Plan A.

So clinical and cerebral were Latham and Ross Taylor during their 200-run partnership that it would be unfair to criticise the Indians too much. It was somewhat akin to how the Sri Lankans upset them in the Champions Trophy, with just smart and calculated ball-striking on a good pitch in a reasonable run chase.

Perhaps there were a few things that Kohli could have tried though. The Kiwis at least put him in a position to rethink his original plans. Considering the lengths his spinners were bowling and seeing Latham’s penchant to keep hitting to the squarer regions, the Indian captain could have looked to change the field. There was probably scope to move a couple of fielders from the more conventional positions at long-on and long-off and try putting them in positions where the diminutive Kiwi left-hander was aiming so brazenly. There may also be a case for using Jasprit Bumrah somewhere in the middle as an enforcer, and try to break the partnership at the risk of having to devise a new strategy for the death overs.

But when you’re an ODI captain who has never lost a bilateral series or, for that matter, even been behind in one, changing plans on the move is not something you’re used to. So while the loss at Wankhede would have hurt – and put the hosts in a must-win situation in Pune on Wednesday – it might not have been the worst result for the Indians. For a team that has mastered the art of winning in 2017 across all formats and found ways of winning from different scenarios, this might just be another challenge worth overcoming.

It wasn’t surprising, however, to hear bowling coach Bharat Arun talk about the team going back to the drawing board for a change. “Yes, we do (have plans). We have taken a good look at the videos, how they played the sweeps and things like this. Definitely, the plans would change for these batsmen,” he said.

The practice session itself didn’t possess any overt intensity, the kind you might expect before a win-at-all-costs encounter. Kohli himself chose to skip the optional practice session and so did the fast bowlers. MS Dhoni, like he did whenever he was in Pune during the IPL, had a lengthy session of knocking the leather off the ball but the rest more or less went through the motions, except a longish discussion between Arun and the two spinners.

The relaxed atmosphere, though, was only another window into the vastly confident mind-set that prevails in the Indian camp these days, one that’s been developed over a succession of victories in the last few months. The Indians will know that they had their chances in Mumbai and one partnership of high quality cannot send them into panic mode or threaten their juggernaut.

Pune is also the venue where India orchestrated one of their more famous wins earlier this year, the dramatic turnaround when Kedar Jadhav turned an overnight sensation. But they’ll know the Kiwis will make them think again, just like they always do. It’ll be up to Kohli & Co to out-think them, and keep the series alive.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App