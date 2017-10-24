India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Online Streaming: IND vs NZ ODI live TV coverage, when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be in Pune. (PTI Photo) India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be in Pune. (PTI Photo)

India vs New Zealand ODI series will continue with the second ODI in Pune. India have not faced a situation like their are facing now for a long time. India are trailing New Zealand 1-0 in the three-match series and have an opportunity to bounce back in the series and level it. New Zealand made little work of the 281-run target as Ross Taylor and Tom Latham shared a 200-plus partnership. New Zealand can win the series if they win the second match. The first game in Wankhede was a not the most high scoring match but the last time an ODI was played in Pune, both teams went on to score 350-plus scores. India chased down England’s 351-run target in January earlier this year. India will hope that the batsmen can find their touch again which was missing in Mumbai during the first ODI. Virat Kohli scored his 31st ODI century but no other batsmen could even score a 50-plus score despite getting starts.

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI international?

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. This will be the second match of the three-match ODI series.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI international?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. The last ODI played in Pune was earlier in January this year between India and England.

What time does India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST (0800 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be played in Pune and will be played under lights. The toss of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST including the pre-match show. The match begins at 01:30 PM IST.

How do I live stream India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be live streamed on HotStar but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

Have You Tried These 15 Minutes Recipes Yet?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd