Big challenge for India to bounce back against New Zealand, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

India have rarely been in such a situation. In most bilateral ODI series in the past two years, India have not trailed. Not atleast afte the first game itself. But, India lost the first game against New Zealand in Mumbai and are now 1-0 down in the three-match series.

With just more matches to go, India need to win the second game to keep the series alive, a situation they have not really faced in recent past. India bowling coach Bharat Arun also admitted that New Zealand have competed exceptionally well.

“We look at it as a big challenge right now. New Zealand, in all fairness, compete exceptionally well. They had a fantastic partnership and they went on to win the game. It’s a bigger challenge for us to comeback. We know we have plans in place and it will be a good testing ground for the team on how you come back from behind and do well in the series,” Arun said.

India will take on New Zealand in the second ODI in Pune on Wednesday. The first game’s result was a surprise for many as India have been winning most matches at home. New Zealand batsmen Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were praised for their way of handling the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Arun said that it is testing times for Kohli and his team but the management has looked closely at the way New Zealand batsmen play and will look to implement new plans in the next game.

“We have taken a good look at the videos of how they play and from where they sweep. Definitely, the plans will change for these batsmen,” he said.

“These two wrist spinners (Kuldeep and Chahal) have done their job, they have time and again taken wickets. Sometimes it does happen that you get the desired wickets or you have plans in place but it doesn’t work out but then if you look at the overall percentages, I think they have very well shaped up and one odd match shouldn’t trouble us,” he said.

He continued to back the two wrist spinners and said that they have done exceptionally well for India in the limited overs fixtures before adding that the combination for 2019 World Cup will be thought accordingly.

“These two boys have done exceptionally well for us and we would like to take a good look on them before we come up on the combination for the 2019 World Cup. So far they have shaped exceptionally well,” he added.

