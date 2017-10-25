Dinesh Karthik seizes opportunity; India level series against New Zealand

Dinesh Karthik scored 64 runs in his unbeaten innings. (BCCI Photo) Dinesh Karthik scored 64 runs in his unbeaten innings. (BCCI Photo)

India promoted a new batsman to number four against New Zealand in the second ODI. Before Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday, India had experimented with MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Only the last name on that list was able to play a big role in a victory for India. But, on Wednesday, Karthik played an unbeaten innings of 64 runs to help India chase down a 231-run target and level the series 1-1 in Pune.

The six-wicket win was set up by the bowlers who came up with a splendid performance to restrict a confident New Zealand batting line-up for only 230 for 9 in 50 overs after Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat.

Shikhar Dhawan then laid the platform for India’s batters in the chase with a 68-run innings. The chase did not get off to a good start as Rohit Sharma fell early. Virat Kohli struck a good partnership of 55 runs with Dhawan but he fell trying to play the cover-drive to Colin de Grandhomme.

India promoted Karthik to number four. Even in the first ODI in Mumbai, he had played sensible innings to help Kohli rebuild the innings. Dhawan and Karthik shared a 66-run stand before the former, who was looking good to score a century, stepped out and hit it straight to Ross Taylor at short cover.

Karthik then took control of the innings as Hardik Pandya walked out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. Pandya smashed the first six of his innings off the 15th ball by hitting spinner Mitchell Santner down the ground. But Williamson immediately took him out of the attack and brought Trent Boult.

Karthik nudged the pacers Milne and Boult around the park for singles and with Pandya built the perfect partnerhship to frustrate New Zealand. The pair ruled out any possibility of India losing the series in Pune by taking India past 200-run mark in the 40th over.

Santner was going to end his 10 overs without a wicket but Pandya played a sweep against the turn and was caught at short fine-leg as the ball balloned up.

Karthik had already brought up his half-centur, his ninth in ODIs, before this with a lovely shot through point region. He remained unbeaten on 62 with MS Dhoni finishing the game with a boundary.

New Zealand also had a similar partnership in the middle over with Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme but they could not finish on a high as their team slumped to a low total.

