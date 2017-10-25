India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Curator caught revealing Pune pitch information; match to go on

MS Dhoni inspected the Pune pitch on Tuesday. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni inspected the Pune pitch on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

With just hours to go before the India-New Zealand second ODI in Pune, a sting operation has put question marks over the integrity of the contest with the Maharashtra Cricket Association curator Pandurang Salgaonkar giving access to reporters, disguised as bookies, of the pitch. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, however, says the match will go on with MCA suspending Salgoankar following the expose.

In the expose by India Today, the reporters have access to tamper the pitch while being told that it can be made as per their demands. The entire scene has been captured on tape.

As per the report and the sting operation, the reporters asked Salgaonkar that they want bounce on the pitch and if it can be done to which he replied in the affirmative. “It will be done,” he said. He also gave out information on the scores expected from the contest. He said that the pitch will yield scores of 337-340 runs. He also assured that a score of 337 runs will be chaseable as well. He even allowed the reporters access to the pitch which is in violation of the ICC regulations. “We will look into the matter. Rest assured, if anyone found guilty, strict action will be taken,” said MCA president Abhay Apte in response to the report.

“Pandurang Salgaoncar has been suspended from the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s curator’s post with immediate effect,” Chaudhary told PTI. “The MCA has also suspended Salgaoncar from all other positions in the association. An inquiry Commission will also be constituted by MCA. At BCCI, we reiterate that we have zero tolerance towards any corrupt activity,” he added.

He said the decision on whether the match should go on depends on the referee but he believes the contest will begin at its scheduled 1.30 PM start. “That is a decision that only the ICC match referee can take. You need evidence that the pitch has been doctored in order to call off a match. It’s match referee’s call. But in my opinion, match will go on,” he asserted.

BCCI officials raised question marks over the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) with people getting access to the pitch without an all-access pass. The BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) under Neeraj Kumar will have some answering to do. Here a random man comes, doesn’t have an all-access area pass and is taken to the main pitch by the curator,” a BCCI official said. “…everyone associated with the ACU would be answerable. In any case a very select few have access to the centre of the pitch,” said Chaudhary.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna has asked the ACU to give a response on the controversy. “It’s a pity that both former MCA President Ajay Shirke

and current president Abhay Apte had helped Salgaoncar have a career after retirement. He gets Rs 65,000 salary per month from the MCA and also a BCCI pension. He is among BCCI’s independent curators. We are feeling bad for both Abhay and Ajay. Salgaoncar let them down badly,” Khanna said.

It must be recalled here that the Pune pitch had come under question marks after it was rated ‘poor’ by the ICC officials. In the first Test between India and Australia, the visitors won by 333 runs with the hosts getting out for 105 and 107 runs in the two innings with Steve O’Keefe causing mayhem.

“The BCCI has zero tolerance on such issues. I am not yet aware of the full thing. I will attend to it immediately and take strictest action. The guilty will not be spared,” said BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary following the expose.

India trail the three match series 0-1 with the Pune match critical to India’s winning run.

Express Investigation

