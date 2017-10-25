India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel take road trip

Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel arrived in Pune in a car. (Source: Twitter) Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel arrived in Pune in a car. (Source: Twitter)

Cricketers usually prefer to take a flight when travelling from one venue to another in this extremely hectic calendar. It helps them save up on time and gives them a chance to relax as well. But exceptions can be made when you’re going from Mumbai to Pune – as the Indian and New Zealand teams are – for the second ODI. Youth brigade of the Indian team opted to take a road trip instead of hopping on the plane following the first ODI and to ready themselves for the second match of the three match series.

Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel took the car for the approximately two hour, picturesque trip from Mumbai to Pune. India lost the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets and have all to play for in the second ODI to keep the series alive. The second ODI is scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Chahal posted a picture of the four members of the India squad and captioned it, “Pune 🏎🏎 #INDvNZ 🇮🇳”.

The second ODI of the three match series will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India need to win the match to keep the series alive or hand the Kiwis an unassailable series lead. In that case, it would be a rare ODI series defeat for India at home with just two since 2010.

