Must-reads
  • India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel take road trip

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel take road trip

Youth brigade of the Indian team opted to take a short road trip from Mumbai to Pune for the second ODI of the three match series.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 25, 2017 11:18 am
india vs new zealand, ind vs nz, india nz series, yuzvendra chahal, axar patel, manish pandey, hardik pandya, cricket news, sports news, indian express Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel arrived in Pune in a car. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Cricketers usually prefer to take a flight when travelling from one venue to another in this extremely hectic calendar. It helps them save up on time and gives them a chance to relax as well. But exceptions can be made when you’re going from Mumbai to Pune – as the Indian and New Zealand teams are – for the second ODI. Youth brigade of the Indian team opted to take a road trip instead of hopping on the plane following the first ODI and to ready themselves for the second match of the three match series.

Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel took the car for the approximately two hour, picturesque trip from Mumbai to Pune. India lost the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets and have all to play for in the second ODI to keep the series alive. The second ODI is scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Chahal posted a picture of the four members of the India squad and captioned it, “Pune 🏎🏎 #INDvNZ 🇮🇳”.

The second ODI of the three match series will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India need to win the match to keep the series alive or hand the Kiwis an unassailable series lead. In that case, it would be a rare ODI series defeat for India at home with just two since 2010.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 24, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    32
    playoffs - Eliminator 3
    FT
    42
    Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan (42-32)
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 