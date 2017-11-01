India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: New Zealand in search of instant redemption

At various stages in the ODI series, one got a glimpse of New Zealand’s fighting spirit and never-say-die spirit. (Source: PTI) At various stages in the ODI series, one got a glimpse of New Zealand’s fighting spirit and never-say-die spirit. (Source: PTI)

Six runs. At the end of a hard-fought 3-match ODI series, that was the difference between India and New Zealand. The thrill and drama notwithstanding, the ardent India fan would have walked away relieved after the narrow 2-1 win. However, what makes New Zealand’s achievement commendable is the fact that no one expected them to give Virat Kohli’s side a fight. Especially, after the rather abject manner in which Australia, their Trans-Tasman rivals, capitulated during their campaign in India a few weeks ago.

But New Zealand, unlike the Aussies, don’t come with the ‘world-beaters’ baggage, and therein lies their strength. At various stages in the ODI series, one got a glimpse of their fighting spirit and never-say-die spirit. Be it at the Wankhede Stadium, when Tom Latham and Ross Taylor pulled off a commendable 281-run chase, or during the series decider in Kanpur when opener Colin Munro and captain Kane Williamson kick-started a no-holds-barred counter-attacking blitz in their pursuit of 338.

The final result, the failure to clinch an ODI decider in India for the fourth time, is not something they would be proud of. But Williamson counted the positives and heaped praise on the performances in the middle order. “Naturally, you look back at a game lost by just six runs and having come close in such a big run chase is frustrating,” he said.

“It’s hard to swallow, another series decider here in India, but if you sit back and look at the work that was put in in that batting innings to get so close, it is a really promising thing for this batting unit. I think we put in some good performances, but you have got to be at your best when you play this Indian team, especially at home.”

The Kiwis love the game’s shortest format. They have won all their five T20 games against India so far, and going forward, they would love to keep this record intact when they lock horns in the first T20 International.

IPL regulars

The fact that most of their players are regulars in the IPL also gives them an edge. The frenetic pace of T20s suits them and the presence of some big hitters in their ranks has also helped them hold their own against competitive teams in the past. Munro, known for his monstrous hits and ‘no half-measures’ approach, is an instant hit in this format. Last year, the Durban-born had even contemplated becoming a freelance T20 cricketer as he was not sure whether he would break into the New Zealand side.

However, a chat with the selectors and coach Mike Hesson helped him change his mind. That decision seemed to have been vindicated after his pulsating hundred against Bangladesh in a T20 early this year. However, two failures in the ODIs prompted him to call up former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

“It’s a funny one, actually, because after the second game I wouldn’t say I was down but I hadn’t got off to the start I wanted to while opening the batting. So, I sent him a text message to ask him his thoughts and let him know what I was thinking,” Munro said. “And he came out and said ‘Mate, you know you got a good record in T20 and the way you play at the top of the order. If you can, try and implement that in the ODI game’.” McCullum’s words helped Munro free his mind, and he came out in the series-decider in Kanpur with new-found vigour. He ended up with a 62-ball 75 as New Zealand nearly pulled off an improbable chase.

The tweak

In recent times, Munro has also benefitted from his elevation as an opener. The 30-year-old, who began as a middle-order batsman, did not quite live up to expectations. Limited playing time led to diminishing returns. Consequently, the New Zealand think tank saw an opportunity to use his big-hitting power at the start of the innings, a position vacated by Tom Latham. Munro seems to relish his new role. His blitzkrieg in Kanpur is a testimony to this fact.

Meanwhile, Latham has come into his own at the No.5 spot, quickly turning into New Zealand’s middle-order mainstay. That apart, he has also donned the wicketkeeper’s role after Luke Ronchi’s departure earlier this year. Well set in their new-found roles, New Zealand will be banking on both Latham and Munro to help them maintain a squeaky clean slate in T20s against India.

