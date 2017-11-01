Ashish Nehra’s footwork leaves Virat Kohli and rest of the team amused, watch video

Ashish Nehra casually jogged to it and stopped the ball with his boot. (Source: BCCI Twitter) Ashish Nehra casually jogged to it and stopped the ball with his boot. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Ashish Nehra’s final match ended in a comfortable win for India over New Zealand. India won the match by 53 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three match series. It was India’s first ever win against the BlackCaps in the six matches they have played against each other. There were quite a few memorable moments from the match and one of them would be Nehra little piece of fielding in the 15th over.

Tim Southee tried to flick Yuzvendra Chahal and the ball went to short fine leg. Ashish Nehra casually jogged to it and stopped the ball with his boot. It ended up flopping into the air and Nehra caught it and hurled it to MS Dhoni. Everyone on the field was ammused and captain Virat Kohli applauded Nehra who responded with his characteristic smile. The crowd also gave a cheer for that little bit of magic.

How’s that for footy skills from our very own Nehraji? What do you make of that @YUVSTRONG12 ;) #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YaTeJk5d0t - BCCI (@BCCI) 1 November 2017

Ashish Nehra had announced last month that this would have been his last match as a professional player, clarifying that he won’t be playing domestic cricket or in the IPL. Kohli gave Nehra the ball to bowl the last over. He bowled a wide in that over, thus having to put in one extra ball. He couldn’t get a wicket in the match but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had dropped catches off his deliveries. India took a lap of honour after the match during which Kohli and Dhawan hoisted Nehra on their shoulders.

