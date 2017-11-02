India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: An open and shut case for India

Ashish Nehra would have picked up wickets had it not been for some dropped catches. (Source: PTI) Ashish Nehra would have picked up wickets had it not been for some dropped catches. (Source: PTI)

"For me, it’s not about how you start, but how you finish." Just as Ashish Nehra was about to bowl his final delivery in international cricket, an excited fan dashed on to the field, smartly evading the posse of security officials at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The youngster touched Nehra’s feet, and happily sauntered away. That was how Nehra would bow out of international cricket. He would go wicket-less in his last competitive fixture.

By his own admission, it was not about wickets or stats. He insisted it was all about the memories. And Kotla, his home ground, did give him plenty of those on Wednesday. The crowd rooted for him in unison just like they had done when he first made his way into Delhi’s Ranji squad two decades ago. The Ambedkar Stadium End was renamed Ashish Nehra End for this game.

Interestingly, this was the very end from where Nehra had kick-started his Ranji career against Haryana, way back in the 1997-98 season. "I bowled my first over from this end, against Haryana on my Ranji debut…it’s all very emotional," he said. Nehra’s family was present to see his farewell game. Even his close friend Virender Sehwag was there, in the commentary box. Simply put, this was the perfect Nehra swansong.

However, what added further gloss to Nehra’s farewell game was the comprehensive manner in which India defeated New Zealand, effecting a comfortable 53-run rout. In doing so, they won their first-ever T20 fixture against the Kiwis. A cursory look at the scoreboard suggests that this match was an open-and-shut case. India were asked to take first strike on a pitch that looked receptive to turn.

Not surprisingly, Kane Williamson opened with Mitchell Santner, their most effective spinner in the ODI series. Even though Santner started on an impressive note, their pace attack led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee had no answer to the clinical, yet belligerent, onslaught led by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair has been prolific for quite sometime now. The two gave India a whirlwind start, thwarting whatever little threat that was posed by the Kiwi bowlers.

Rohit, fresh from his stunning 147 in Kanpur, started off on a sedate note, allowing Shikhar to propel India forward. In front of his home crowd, Shikhar unfurled those thumping drives and cuts . Ish Sodhi, the leg-spinner, was short early on, and Shikhar would pull him with utter disdain. His belligerence rubbed off on Rohit and he began with a series of delectable shots off Colin de Grandhomme. Apart from winning the toss, nothing went in Williamson’s favour.

What would have hurt him even more were the dropped catches. Both Shikhar and Rohit got lives. After this, the game followed pretty much a set pattern with the Indian openers going on the offensive, creaming runs at will. Like the ODI series, partnerships would be the definitive thread for India. Once an Indian batsman got a start, rarely would you see him frittering it away.

Both Dhawan and Rohit may have been a tad inconsistent in the ODIs, but when the opportunity presented itself at the Kotla, they made it count. The beauty about their partnership can be gauged by their contrasting styles. Apart from being a left-right combination, they prospered due to the varying lengths bowled by New Zealand. When they dropped short, Shikhar slashed. If they bowled full, Rohit unfurled his lofted drives.

Shikhar was the aggressor, looking to take the attack to the opposition. While in Rohit’s case, there is a sense of innate calm that defines his batting. At one stage, it looked like India’s opening duo would bat through the 20 overs. But a rare misjudgement in reading Ish Sodhi ended Shikhar’s vigil. By the time he was stumped for 80, India had already scored 158 in 16 overs. In doing so, the openers registered India’s highest ever partnership in T20s.

Rohit quickly jogged up to shake hands with Shikhar as he was making his way back to the pavilion. It was an acknowledgement of what they have managed to achieve. "It wasn’t an easy wicket. Rohit started slowly, so I took over and did the scoring. I feel like I can play anywhere on the ground. I’ve got all the shots. I’ve got the belief that I can perform in all three formats and I make sure my processes and fitness are in place so I can compete with 25-year olds," Shikar said .

In reply to India's 202, New Zealand neither showed the grit nor the flair they had in the ODIs. They were clearly numbed by India’s onslaught and the overwhelming support for Nehra. Barring Tom Latham and Williamson, no one else really got going. India, with a more varied attack, kept getting results at regular intervals, snuffing out every ounce of a possible New Zealand fightback.

