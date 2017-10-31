India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Online Streaming: IND vs NZ T20 live TV coverage, where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 atch

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 International in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) India vs New Zealand 1st T20 International in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India vs New Zealand T20 International series will begin on Wednesday in New Delhi with the first T20I at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Both teams had a competitive ODI series which India won 2-1 but New Zealand tough fight. They lost the final ODI in Kanpur by just 6 runs. Now, the focus shifts to T20Is — a format in which the Black Caps are world number one team. India have never beaten New Zealand in T20Is so they will be look to set that record straight. The Kotla ground in Delhi is not known for big scores or pacy wicket. It is known to support the spinners with low and slow track. Both India and New Zealand will have to cope up with the conditions in New Delhi.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be played on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. This will be the first match of the three-match T20 international series.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. This is the first T20 game that will be played at this ground after the World T20 semi-final between England and New Zealand in March 2016.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international begin?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will begin at 07:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs NZ T20 will be played in New Delhi and will be played under lights. The toss of IND vs NZ 1st T20 will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international live?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.

How do I live stream India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 international will be live streamed on HotStar but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

