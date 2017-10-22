India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Tom Latham, Ross Taylor steer visitors to six-wicket win in Mumbai

Tom Latham celebrates his hundred against India in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters) Tom Latham celebrates his hundred against India in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters)

Riding high on a 200-run stand between Tom Latham and Ross Taylor, New Zealand beat India by six wickets in the first match of the three-ODI series. Latham remained unbeaten on 103 while Taylor contributed with a fluent 95.

Chasing 281 for win, New Zealand were in a spot of bother at 80/3 when Hardik Pandya scalped Martin Guptill. In eight overs, the visitors lost their top-order and runs weren’t coming easily against spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. After Guptill’s wicket, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor got together and stitched what turned out to be a match-winning partnership.

The two were very assured against the spinners. Yes, there were some play and misses, but they didn’t deviate from the plan. Singles were the key in the middle overs, when the field was spread out, and the loose deliveries were severely dealt with. Without doing much, they kept operating at a strike rate in the 90s and never let the asking rate go beyond reach.

India skipper Virat Kohli used his five bowlers, rotated them well but didn’t the get wicket he would have liked towards the business end of the chase. Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya picked a wicket each but were not able to break the solid Latham-Taylor stand. The boundaries did coming during their 200-run stand but it was their rotation of the strike which never let the scoreboard pressure affect their batting. In the end, they overhauled the target with an over to spare and six wickets in the bag.

Kohli’s record outing

In his 200th ODI for India, Virat Kohli had a memorable outing in the first half of the game as the skipper, after opting to bat first, hit a record 31st ODI hundred. He is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 in the list of most ODI hundreds. The right-hander surpassed Ricky Ponting who hit 30 hundreds during his illustrious career.

Life wasn’t easy early on for the Indian batters as Trent Boult hit the right spots and removed the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. It was Kohli and the rest after that as the skipper kept getting decent support from the other end but none of them – Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni – were able to convert it into a big one.

Brief scores: India 280/8 (Kohli 121; Boult 4/35), New Zealand 284/4 (Latham 103*, Taylor 95)

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd