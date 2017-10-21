Diwali 2017
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Online Streaming: IND vs NZ ODI live TV coverage, when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played in Mumbai on October 21, 2017 on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 21, 2017 1:59 pm
india vs new zealand, ind vs nz, india vs new zealand odi, ind vs nz odi live streaming, india cricket team, odi ind vs nz, cricket live streaming, cricket news, indian express India take on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs on Sunday.
India come into the opening ODI against New Zealand with a strong recent record under their belt. Ever since the Champions Trophy final, where India lost to Pakistan by a massive 180 run margin, the Virat Kohli-captained side have gone from strength to strength and dominated the opposition in the three series that have been played. India started by beating West Indies 3-1 in the five match series, spanked Sri Lanka 5-0 inside their own backyard and won 4-1, at home, against Australia. Collectively, that is 12 matches won, two lost and no result in one.

Last year, when New Zealand toured India, they couldn’t put up much of a fight in the five-day matches but the T20 series did go down to the wire and that is exactly what the Kiwis would hope will happen in the ODIs, now. Even though their current side wears a different look from last year or even this years’ Champions Trophy.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, October 22, 2017. This will be the first ODI of the three match series.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at the Wakhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st One Day International begin?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST (0800 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs NZ ODI will be played in Mumbai at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The toss of IND vs NZ 1st ODI will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST including the pre-match show.

How do I live stream India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be live streamed on Hotstar but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

