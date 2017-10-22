Diwali 2017

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: India faces the Trent Boult threat

Ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s team sees Trent Boult as a perceptible threat.

By: Express News Service | Published:October 22, 2017 1:19 am
india vs new zealand, ind vs nz, Trent Boult, boult, virat kohli, odi series, Mohammad Amir, cricket news, sports news, indian express Trent Boult has been New Zealand’s most prolific bowler since the 2015 World Cup. (Source: PTI)
Left-arm fast bowlers have been a thorn in India’s flesh in recent times, especially in the shorter formats. Ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s team sees Trent Boult as a perceptible threat.

A history of troubles

Mohammad Amir ran through India’s famed top-order at the Champions Trophy final in June with an irresistible display of pace and swing bowling. In the second T20 against Australia at Guwahati, 27-year-old Jason Behrendoff stunned India with his four-wicket burst. Mitchell Starc, with his searing pace and Mustafizur Rahman, with his off-cutters, too have left India in the lurch in recent times.

Wicket-taking option

Out of his 51 ODIs, Boult has featured in just four against India (all in 2016), in which he has picked up six wickets. However, he did manage to account for Rohit Sharma on two occasions in that series. Overall, Boult has been New Zealand’s most prolific bowler since the 2015 World Cup, bagging 80 scalps from 41 games. His average in this period is 23.7. 37 of his 90 ODI scalps are the top-four batsmen from opposing teams. Boult snapped a five-for in the first practice game against the Board’s President’s XI in Mumbai three days back, giving a glimpse of how crucial he is to New Zealand’s chances. Not surprisingly, the team management have roped in left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar as one of the net bowlers during their practice session at the Wankhede.

