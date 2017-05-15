Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut create history with record opening stand

Deepti Sharma missed out on a double ton by 12 runs. (Source: BCCI) Deepti Sharma missed out on a double ton by 12 runs. (Source: BCCI)

India women cricketers Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut have created history by become the first pair to share a 300-run stand in ODIs. They made 320 against Ireland Women. In the end, India women scored 358/3 in the 50 overs at Potchefstroom in South Africa. The two teams are part of the Quadrangular series featuring India, Ireland, Zimbabwe and hosts South Africa.

At the top of the order, Sharma scored 188 and Raut 109. Sharma’s 188 is now the second highest score by a woman in ODIs only behind Belinda Clark of Australia who had scored 229 against Denmark in 1997.

This series has been one for the records and milestones for Indian women it seems with Jhulan Goswami becoming the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs less than a week back when she picked up her 181st wicket.

In the eighth ODI of the series on Monday, Raut retired out while Rachel Delaney got the wicket of Sharma to disrupt a stand of 320 runs after 45.3 overs. Later Shikha Pandey added brisk 27 runs from 14 balls to the team’s total before being dismissed via a run out.

Sharma struck her 188 from 160 balls with 27 boundaries and two sixes in the knock and Raut scored 109 from 116 balls which was laced with 11 boundaries.

India women have played three matches in the series and won all three – beat Ireland by 10 wickets, beat South Africa by 7 wickets and beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets.

