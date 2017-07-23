India vs England: Would like to see Smriti Mandhana bat at No 4 and Deepti Sharma open, says Diana Edulji

India meet England in ICC Women’s World Cup final 2017 at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters) India meet England in ICC Women’s World Cup final 2017 at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters)

India are all set to play England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 at Lord’s and former Indian skipper Diana Edulji while talking to PTI has suggested that making Deepti Sharma open the innings might prove fruitful for the Indian team. Smriti Mandhana who opens the innings for India with Punam Raut has been out of touch after the first two games that she played.

“It’s completely upto the team management but it won’t be a bad idea to try out Smriti at No 5 position and promote Deepti Sharma as opener. It could also help Smriti get back to form,” Edulji told.

Hailing Harmanpreet Kaur’s knock of 171* against Australia in the semi-final at Derby, the current member of CoA said that this was one the best innings she has seen in any format.

“It is the best ever innings played by any woman in any format and I am saying this having played my first match for India back in 1975. From that time till date, I have never seen someone bat like this. I feel happy that I brought her to Western Railways,” said the legend of Indian women’s cricket.

Talking about Mithali Raj, Edulji revealed how she spotted her talent and roped the right-hander in Railways side.

“It was during one national tournament where I was playing for Railways and a young Mithali Raj was representing Indian Airlines. I saw her batting, recognised her talent and got her into the Railways. My funda was simple, if any girl plays well against Railways, she has to play for Railways,” said Edulji.

