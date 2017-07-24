India vs England Women’s World Cup: We knew if we stayed on till the end we would be in the game, says Heather Knight

England players celebrate their win at the ICC Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s in London. (Source: AP) England players celebrate their win at the ICC Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s in London. (Source: AP)

A thrilling 9 run win over India, helped the England women’s team secure their fourth World Cup title. In a match where nerves got the better of the Indian team, it was England who came up trumps. Skipper Heather Knight, after the win, applauded the efforts of her bowlers and said that winning the tight games has been something that her team has worked upon.

Speaking at the post match conference, Knight said, “I can’t stop smiling at the moment. We’ve won those tight games which is something we’ve worked on in the last 18 months. We’ve worked on situations where the heat is on us and looked to come up on top. They (India) were batting brilliantly, credit to them, they’ve had a great tournament. But we knew that if we stayed on till the end and brought the rate up over five or six an over, we would be in the game. A huge thank you to the crowds as well for coming up in large numbers and supporting us. Women’s cricket keeps growing from strength to strength and all teams have shown that. The tournament has been outstanding, England is a perfect place to be hosting this tournament given the stage at which we are now.

Thanking the home crowd for the support she said, “A huge thank you to the crowds as well for coming up in large numbers and supporting us. Women’s cricket keeps growing from strength to strength and all teams have shown that. The tournament has been outstanding, England is a perfect place to be hosting this tournament given the stage at which we are now.”

Meanwhile, Anya Shrubsole who was awarded the Player of the match award expressed her delight and said, “I am at a loss of words at the moment. An amazing performance from everyone, we could have easily given up. We know the pressure that comes with the World Cup finals with and that came to help us today.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd