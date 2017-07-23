India vs England Women’s World Cup: Twitterati ‘extremely proud’ of India despite loss to England

Latest News
England clinched their fourth World Cup title after beating India by nine runs in the final at Lord's. India were chasing a target of 229 runs but were bowled out for 219 in 48.3 overs as Shrubsole took six wickets.

July 23, 2017 10:52 pm
india vs england, ind vs eng, icc women's world cup England beat India by nine runs in the World Cup final. (Source: Reuters)
It did not end for India as they had hoped for. It was a chase of so close yet so far for India. Chasing a target to 229 runs, India were going strong midway through the chase with Punam Raut nearing a century. But, when the score read 191, Raut was struck on the pads and the umpire adjudged her leg before wicket. She wanted to review it but she had exceeded the time limit.

That triggered a collapse in the Indian batting and they lost seven wickets for 28 runs to be bowled out for 219 runs and lose the final by nine runs.

The win gave England their fourth World Cup title while India failed to win their first in what was their second attempt in the final. India had earlier reached the final in 2005.

England had posted 228/7 batting first.

