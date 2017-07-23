India vs England Women’s World Cup: Twitterati ‘extremely proud’ of India despite loss to England

England beat India by nine runs in the World Cup final. (Source: Reuters) England beat India by nine runs in the World Cup final. (Source: Reuters)

It did not end for India as they had hoped for. It was a chase of so close yet so far for India. Chasing a target to 229 runs, India were going strong midway through the chase with Punam Raut nearing a century. But, when the score read 191, Raut was struck on the pads and the umpire adjudged her leg before wicket. She wanted to review it but she had exceeded the time limit.

That triggered a collapse in the Indian batting and they lost seven wickets for 28 runs to be bowled out for 219 runs and lose the final by nine runs.

The win gave England their fourth World Cup title while India failed to win their first in what was their second attempt in the final. India had earlier reached the final in 2005.

Chin up Ladies. You’ve made the whole country and yourselves Very Very Proud. @BCCIWomen #WWC17Final #WomenInBlue — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 23 July 2017

Well done @M_Raj03 and @BCCIWomen, you guys were brilliant throughout the tournament! Really gutted for you guys! #WWC17 🏏 — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) 23 July 2017

Extremely proud of Indian women…super show throughout. Never mind the Trophy….you’ve won a billion hearts. Our time will come. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 23, 2017

कई बार हम जीतते है कई बार हम सीखते है proud of you girls #WWC17Final 🇮🇳 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 23, 2017

Winning n losing is a part of the game,we should always applaud good performances just like today #JhulanGoswami ‘s spell 👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 23, 2017

Men no longer the flag bearers of cricket in India, proud to see our women rightfully stand besides them. #NewHeroes #WomenRising #TeamIndia — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2017

Congrats England but so so proud of our girls for winning a billion hearts.

This will be a defining moment in women’s cricket.#WWC17Final — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 23, 2017

England had posted 228/7 batting first.

