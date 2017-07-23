India vs England Women’s World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘proud of the team’

Narendra Modi tweeted that he is proud of the team despite the loss. Narendra Modi tweeted that he is proud of the team despite the loss.

India were close to winning their first World Cup title when they were on course of chasing 229 runs against England at Lord’s on Sunday. But, they lost seven wickets for 28 runs to be bowled out for 219 and lose the final by nine runs. This gave England their fourth World Cup title.

Despite the loss of Indian team, wishes have been pouring in for the cricket team from all quarters. From cricketers to politicians to Bollywood stars, everyone has been telling about how proud they are of the Indian team. Joining them is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also tweeted his support from the Indian team.

The Prime Minister, who had best them good luck before the match, tweeted that the team gave their best and showed remarkable tenacity and skill throughout the tournament.

“Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen,” the tweet from Modi read.

India played one of their best tournaments in this World Cup and lost only three of their nine matches. In the semi-final, they beat defending champions Australia while in the final group game, they beat New Zealand to reach the semis.

Their losses came in the group games, one each against Australia and South Africa. The third loss of the tournament was on Sunday when England beat India in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

