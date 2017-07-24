India vs England, Women’s World Cup: I don’t see myself playing another world cup, says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj walks off after being run out by England’s Natalie Sciver. (Source: Reuters) Mithali Raj walks off after being run out by England’s Natalie Sciver. (Source: Reuters)

In a thrilling final at Lords, the Indian eves succumbed to a defeat by 9 runs against hosts England. India was going fine until the last few over where they lost seven wickets in a space of a few overs. After the match skipper, Mithali Raj admitted that the opposition did well in the crunch moments and gave them due credit.

Speaking at the post match press conference, Raj said, “It wasn’t easy for England but credit to them for holding their nerve. They did well in those crunch moments which turned the game. I want to tell my girls that I am very proud of them. They didn’t make it easy for any of the teams. I would also like to thank the crowds for coming up in large numbers to support women’s cricket.”

Lauding Jhulan Goswami for her performance on the day, she said, “Jhulan is a class bowler, she has shown it a number of times. The batting was a little inexperienced and they couldn’t hold their nerve in the end overs. I am sure this experience will help the batters.”

Commenting on her future she said, “I do see myself playing for a couple of years but I don’t see myself playing another world cup. Jhulan has had an excellent career, very long and inspirational for young cricketers. I am sure people at home would now look up to women cricketers.” It may be recalled here that this will be the last time that Jhulan Goswami will be playing the World Cup. With Raj’s announcement, India will now be without the services of its two most experienced players at the next World Cup.

